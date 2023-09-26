If music is synonymous with competition, it also rhymes with a panic crisis in the Haitian Music Industry. Ever since the band Zafem came out in a virtual concert in 2020, people have been anxious to see them live. But with live performances taking a back seat due to Covid-19, band members Dener Seide and Reginald Cange took three years to release the album LAS.

With its captivating journey into various Haitian music genres that gives ZAFEM a melodious, catchy sound, the album instantly struck fear in the hearts of all major bands. After their long-awaited grand premiere at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, ZAFEM’s performances have been sold out – in New York, Florida, Boston, Atlanta, Ghana and Dubai. Even in Haiti, at the Gelee Festival in Les Cayes in July, the band commanded a massive amount said to be around $100,000 USD. Woyyy!

