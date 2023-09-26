PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry reaffirmed the rights of the Haitian people to utilize shared resources with neighboring Dominican Republic, taking a firm stance to address the ongoing border crisis whose latest conflict is over an irrigation canal. Their declaration, made Friday during Henry’ speech at the United Nations, further rallied Haitians in the country and abroad who already stood in solidarity with Haitian farmers who started the construction.

“Haiti reaffirms the sovereign right of the Haitian people to use binational water resources as the Dominican Republic does,” said the Haitian Prime Minister during his speech at the UN on Sept 22. “They [Haitian people] demand an equitable distribution of the waters of this river.”

