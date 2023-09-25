kenya, William Samoei Ruto,
The United States pledged $100 million for the multinational security mission in Haiti during a week of impassioned speeches, meetings and commitments – including a signed agreement between Kenya and Haiti – by world leaders urging the United Nations Security Council to authorize deploying the force.

“Haitians deserve the same level of international attention and support as the Ukrainian people,” said Charles Savarin, president of Dominica, in his address during the 78th UN Assembly last Thursday. 

In a powerful show of support, several world leaders at the 78th UN Assembly, led by U.S. President Joe Biden, have echoed Haiti’s plea for the United Nations Security Council to swiftly authorize a multinational security mission.

