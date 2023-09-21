Jimmy Cherizier,
Force Revolutionary G9 Family and Allies gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier during a press conference on Aug. 16, 2023. Video via Unissons Nous

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Gang leaders joined hands for two days of demonstrations on September 18 and 19 to demand the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The gang leader calls for people to take up arms to rid the country of the head of government.

“Joe Biden, Macron, Trudeau — come and get your [puppet],” said Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, leader of the G9 criminal group, of Ariel.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.