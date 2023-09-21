PORT-AU-PRINCE — Gang leaders joined hands for two days of demonstrations on September 18 and 19 to demand the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The gang leader calls for people to take up arms to rid the country of the head of government.

“Joe Biden, Macron, Trudeau — come and get your [puppet],” said Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, leader of the G9 criminal group, of Ariel.

