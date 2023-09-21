PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Canadian government announced on Thursday it is imposing sanctions on three prominent Haitian businessmen for corruption, further intensifying the security, political, and humanitarian crisis that has engulfed Haiti.

These sanctions, authorized under the Regulation on Special Economic Measures targeting Haiti which was adopted on Nov. 10, 2022 concern the three members of the Haitian economic elite. Marc Antoine Acra, the owner of Acra Industries, Carl Braun, the CEO of Unibank and Sogener's CEO Jean-Marie Vorbe.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.