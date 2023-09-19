One of the participants of the demonstration was Gabrielle Apollon, a Supervising Attorney with the Global Justice Clinic. "It's important for our community to come out and to speak against the people who are enacting terrible policies against Haitians and Haitian migrants. It's definitely in the DR, it's here in the US," she said to me. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal for The Haitian times

By Gabrielle Pascal

NEW YORK — “Abinader, racist! Abinader, US Puppet! Abinader, racist! Abinader, US Puppet!” 

Overview:

Haitians protested a visit to Columbia University by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, days after he closed the border with Haiti and stopped issuing visas in an ongoing canal conflict between Haiti and DR. The Komokoda-led demonstration prompted a brief counter demonstration by Dominicans and sparked emotionally-charged conversations on the city sidewalk about Dominican policies toward Haitians.

