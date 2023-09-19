By Gabrielle Pascal
NEW YORK — “Abinader, racist! Abinader, US Puppet! Abinader, racist! Abinader, US Puppet!”
Overview:
Haitians protested a visit to Columbia University by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, days after he closed the border with Haiti and stopped issuing visas in an ongoing canal conflict between Haiti and DR. The Komokoda-led demonstration prompted a brief counter demonstration by Dominicans and sparked emotionally-charged conversations on the city sidewalk about Dominican policies toward Haitians.
