PORT-AU-PRINCE — Evelyne has spent her entire life in Carrefour-Feuilles, never letting nightfall catch her too far from the Port-au-Prince neighborhood. She has raised her two children here, staying even after the tragic loss of their father in a car accident three years ago.

But last Tuesday, dressed in somber black attire, the 36-year-old sat in front of a grave at the Port-au-Prince Cemetery to sell her wares. The spot is also where she sleeps at nightfall.

