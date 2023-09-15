The Haitian singer Wilder “WID” Octavius is known as the most stylish, best dressed singer of all time for his flamboyance on stage. But his impeccable outfits and expensive taste only come second to his musical work.

On Sept. 13, the artist broke a world record by being the only singer to have released 11 music videos simultaneously with 11 songs. Woyyy!!! This is something no one has done before in the Haitian Music Industry.

Overview: In this week’s column, ‘AfroKreyol’ might be a thing, Tafa Mi Soleil gets uplifted and “BlonDPerfect” sizzles and suffers, Wilder “WID” Octavius i

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.