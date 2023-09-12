Dominican President Luis Abinader said he will permanently close the Dajabon crossing of the Haiti-Dominican Republic border if Haitians do not stop building a canal along the Massacre River that Haitians say they need to survive. Some Haitians and Haitian organizations, however, support building the canal, saying that Haitians need the water to irrigate their crops and consume in daily living.

“It’s a pressure tactic,” Erinel Mena, a Haitian construction worker based in Santo Domingo, said of the closure announcement. “They just want to see what Haitians will do.

