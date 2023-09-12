Melchie Daelle Dumornay, Dumornay, Haitian international star Dumornay, Olympique Lyonnais, Trophée des Champions competition, Paris Saint-Germain, Best Player Soccer, Haiti football,
Melchie Daelle "Corventina'' Dumornay poses with the Trophée des Championnes Compétition statue, the distinction of the best player, and her reigning champion medal on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photo courtesy by Olympique Lyonnais

Haitian-born soccer star Melchie Daelle "Dumornay" Dumornay delivered an award-winning debut performance with her new club, delivering the opening goal that propelled Olympique Lyonnais past Paris Saint-Germain in a Sept.10 match. 

Dumornay was voted best player of the match after Olympique Lyonnais clinched a resounding 2-0 victory, in the first half, at the l'Aube Troyes stadium, capturing their third Trophée des Championnes title in an annual competition.

Overview:

Following her impressive performance during Haiti's debut in the World Cup, Melchie Daelle "Dumornay'' Dumornay delivered an award-winning performance with her new club.

