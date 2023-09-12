Haitian-born soccer star Melchie Daelle "Dumornay" Dumornay delivered an award-winning debut performance with her new club, delivering the opening goal that propelled Olympique Lyonnais past Paris Saint-Germain in a Sept.10 match.

Dumornay was voted best player of the match after Olympique Lyonnais clinched a resounding 2-0 victory, in the first half, at the l'Aube Troyes stadium, capturing their third Trophée des Championnes title in an annual competition.

