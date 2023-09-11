PORT-AU-PRINCE — A Caricom leader says Haiti’s current government, led by Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, must do more in negotiations to address the ongoing governance crisis in the country. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, made the remarks after Caricom made a second visit to Haiti, spanning seven days, to broker an agreement among key political stakeholders.

“It seems to us that greater action is needed from the Haitian government,” Gonsalves said, two days after a virtual meeting between Caricom leaders and Henry on Sept. 8.

Overview: Last week’s trip to Haiti was Caricom leaders’ third attempt to bring together two political factions in Haiti, but discussions have failed to yield any consensus to resolve the crisis.

