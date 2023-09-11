Protesters marched in Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Thursday July 20.

The United Nations Security Council plans to continue drafting a resolution to support deployment of troops to Haiti to be led by Kenya, the multinational organization announced.

“This week, Council Members are expected to continue negotiating a draft resolution authorizing the deployment of a multinational non-UN force to Haiti, in light of Kenya’s announcement in late July that it would be willing to lead such a force,” according to a U.N. report, The Week Ahead

Overview:

UN Security Council continues to negotiate sending Kenya-led troops to Haiti.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

J.O. Haselhoef is the author of “Give & Take: Doing Our Damnedest NOT to be Another Charity in Haiti.” She co-founded "Yonn Ede Lot" (One Helping Another), a nonprofit that partnered with volunteer groups in La Montagne ("Lamontay"), Haiti from 2007-2013. She is a 2022 Fellow for the Columbia School of Journalism's Age Boom Academy. She writes and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.