The United Nations Security Council plans to continue drafting a resolution to support deployment of troops to Haiti to be led by Kenya, the multinational organization announced.

“This week, Council Members are expected to continue negotiating a draft resolution authorizing the deployment of a multinational non-UN force to Haiti, in light of Kenya’s announcement in late July that it would be willing to lead such a force,” according to a U.N. report, The Week Ahead.

