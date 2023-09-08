Haiti tap tap, Port-au-Prince attacks, exodus to provinces
A single tap tap parked at the Poste Marchand station on Thursday, September 7, 2023, after barricades erected in reaction to a gang attack residents to exit Haiti's capital and grounded transport vehicles within Port-au- Prince, Haiti. Photo of Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Residents jolted awake Thursday to the sound of automatic weapons being fired across various neighborhoods in Haiti's capital. The gunfire set the tone for a day that saw more gunfights, road blockades and an exodus of people recently displaced. 

"It’s become a habit to hear gunshots and for everyone to run," said a cigarette and alcoholic drinks vendor later that morning. "Today, running from bullets happens everywhere in all kinds of places.

Overview:

An attack Wednesday night pushed many residents to flee the Port-au-Prince area on Thursday.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.