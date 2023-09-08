PORT-AU-PRINCE—Residents jolted awake Thursday to the sound of automatic weapons being fired across various neighborhoods in Haiti's capital. The gunfire set the tone for a day that saw more gunfights, road blockades and an exodus of people recently displaced.

"It’s become a habit to hear gunshots and for everyone to run," said a cigarette and alcoholic drinks vendor later that morning. "Today, running from bullets happens everywhere in all kinds of places.

Overview: An attack Wednesday night pushed many residents to flee the Port-au-Prince area on Thursday.

