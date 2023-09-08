Slain President Jovenel Moïse’s wife, Martine Moïse (left) and his daughter Jomarlie Moïse (right) lifting the Haitian flag on the first year mark of his assassination during a mass in Cap-Haitien on July 7, 2022. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

A retired Colombian soldier accused of taking part in the killing of President Jovenel Moise pled guilty on Thursday in Miami federal court and now faces a life sentence in prison, according to media reports.

German Rivera, also known as Colonel Mike, is the second man who pleaded guilty in the case after Rodolphe Jaar who did so in March and was sentenced to life in June. Jaar was sentenced to life for co-plotting the murder and providing materials.

