CAP-HAITIEN — Back in 2015, sports instructor Donal Innocent walked into his aerobics class’ studio to teach a class when he saw that the students had formed two lines. At the front of the line was someone riding the indoor cycle bike he had just put in, while another pushed weights at the pec deck machine. The others were waiting for their turns.

Innocent had just brought in the machines, donated to him by someone who was moving. His aerobic students had been begging him to put in more workout equipment. When Innocent saw how excited they were about those two machines, he realized how badly Cap-Haitien residents wanted a gym.

Overview: Many Cap-Haitien residents have turned to weightlifting to release stress, impress love interests, among several reasons for the growing trend.

