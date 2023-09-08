CAP-HAITIEN — Many locals have become avid fans of bodybuilding in recent years, turning the activity into a growing trend around the city. Here are some pictures of residents working out at Kano Complex, a popular gym.

All photos taken in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, by Rejy Joseph for The Haitian Times.

Overview: Many Cap-Haitien residents have turned to weightlifting to release stress, impress love interests, among several reasons for the growing trend.

