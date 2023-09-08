CAP-HAITIEN — Many locals have become avid fans of bodybuilding in recent years, turning the activity into a growing trend around the city. Here are some pictures of residents working out at Kano Complex, a popular gym.
All photos taken in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, by Rejy Joseph for The Haitian Times.
Overview:
Many Cap-Haitien residents have turned to weightlifting to release stress, impress love interests, among several reasons for the growing trend.
Web developer with a passion for technology. With a degree in computer science and business management from the École Supérieure d'Infotronique d'Haïti, he is a webmaster and writer for The Haitian Times, where he uses his development and writing skills to create quality websites and content.
Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.