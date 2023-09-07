PORT-AU-PRINCE—On a late August weekend day, around 3 p.m., a woman in her 20s approached a street vendor, seeking to purchase three small water packets. She insisted that the water be ice cold, firmly expressing her desire for refreshment on a hot day. The request irritated the vendor, who swiftly responded.

"Where do you see the electricity to keep things ice cold," the vendor asked. "The water packets I have are cold, not ice cold."

Overview: Port-au-Prince has had no electricity for several months this year, leading to disputes between frozen products vendors and buyers and arousing fear on unlit city streets.

