Amid a severe security crisis in Haiti and after Kenya’s recent assessment trip there, the United Nations Security Council is again poised this week to either approve or reject sending a multinational force.

For many Haitians, what once seemed an unthinkable humiliation is becoming more of a desired possibility as violence continues to escalate, unchecked. With gangs taking over Carrefour-Feuilles, a pastor leading his followers into a massacre and kidnappings resuming, the residents living these nightmarish scenes want any help possible.

