A patrol of the Brigade d'Opération et d'Intervention Départementale (BOID) police unit in Lalue, Port-au-Prince, on Sept. 1, 2023. Once busy areas in Carrefour-Feuilles are nearly empty as residents flee due to attacks by the Grand Ravine gang. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Amid a severe security crisis in Haiti and after Kenya’s recent assessment trip there, the United Nations Security Council is again poised this week to either approve or reject sending a multinational force. 

For many Haitians, what once seemed an unthinkable humiliation is becoming more of a desired possibility as violence continues to escalate, unchecked. With gangs taking over Carrefour-Feuilles, a pastor leading his followers into a massacre and kidnappings resuming, the residents living these nightmarish scenes want any help possible.

