Louko Desir,
Luckner "Louko" Desir poses at Radio Tele Eclair in May 2021. Photo via Luckner "Louko" Desir's Facebook page

MARYLAND — Authorities have summoned a renowned Haitian journalist to court after he praised gangs for paying their members.

During a radio show on Radio Télé Éclair, Matin Debat on Sept. 1, Desir said gangs pay their members at least 15,000 gourdes, about $110, per month. He said it was a good thing since Haiti lacks jobs. 

Overview:

Authorities summoned to court a Haitian reporter, Luckner "Louko" Desir, after he said gangs are doing a good thing paying their members.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.