By Gabrielle Pascal

BROOKLYN—A float under the banner of Banboche Mas led the Haitian presence at the 2023 Labor Day Carnival’s signature parade along Eastern Parkway Monday. With red-and-blue flags in hand, around their heads or on their backs, groups of families, men and women, and teens and tweens accompanied the performers on the Parkway to watch, dance, jump, eat and drink in enjoyment of the beautiful day celebrating Caribbean culture.

