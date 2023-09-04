PORT-AU-PRINCE — Police authorities have declared a state of alert for officers all over Haiti, as the public becomes increasingly desperate to combat unchecked violence and a new report says the death toll from gang-related killings this year now surpasses 2,500.

The General Directorate of Police, which issued the alert, said under the state of alert for Haitian National police (PNH), all leaves and permissions are suspended from September 2 until further notice, except in cases of illness, all officers must remain mobilized. Inspector General Frantz Mathurin, who signed the note, said the change is necessary in order for managers to ensure members of their respective units remain available to be mobilized.

Overview: Meanwhile, on the one hand the residents of Carrefour-Feuilles who continue to flee their area and on the other hand the police who call on all police officers to remain mobilized

