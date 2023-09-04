PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian authorities say they have closed the evangelical church and suspended the operating license of the pastor behind the march against a local gang that claimed the lives of numerous worshipers shot dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs (MAE) said in a Aug. 30 note that the Church Église Evangélique Piscine de Bethesda is temporarily closed pending ongoing legal proceedings. Officials, including Minister Jean Victor Généus, say they made the decision to avoid further possible clashes and after hearing from the families of the victims — whose official count authorities still have not released — demanding justice and reparations from those responsible.

Overview: After news of the Port-au-Prince evangelical church’s closure, some Haitians are calling for the arrest of the Canaan gang leader.

