PORT-AU-PRINCE — In yet another message of alert, the American authorities called on its citizens this week to leave Haiti as soon as possible due to the deterioration of the security climate. This time, the State Department detailed several airlines and charter companies that offer flights to the United States, which have risen to as much as $1,000 per ticket.

"Given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges, U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport," the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said on its website Aug. 30. "Given that there may be a limited number of seats, U.S. citizens should consider booking flights in advance."

Overview: Security alerts from the United States continue to be released as Carrefour-Feuilles is attacked by bandits in the absence of police intervention

