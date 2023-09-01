Refugees at Carrefour-Feuilles High School’s basketball court. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE —In other areas around the capital, including Carrefour-Feuilles, insecurity and gang violence continue to claim victims as August winds down.

Gang attacks that increase the number of displaced people who fled their homes, some of which were burned down. From August 5 to date, residents of Carrefour-Feuilles continue to run in front of the fury of the Grand Ravine gang. Some stormed the Savane Pistache sub-police station while others continue to attack residents on August 30 and 31.

Overview:

Gangs continue to attack the area.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.