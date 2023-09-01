PORT-AU-PRINCE —In other areas around the capital, including Carrefour-Feuilles, insecurity and gang violence continue to claim victims as August winds down.

Gang attacks that increase the number of displaced people who fled their homes, some of which were burned down. From August 5 to date, residents of Carrefour-Feuilles continue to run in front of the fury of the Grand Ravine gang. Some stormed the Savane Pistache sub-police station while others continue to attack residents on August 30 and 31.

Overview: Gangs continue to attack the area.

