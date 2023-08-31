CAP-HAITIEN — Every year in August, Haiti also has a city that never sleeps: Cap-Haitien.

Because the city’s anniversary falls in that month, every night the blast of music from concerts fills the air, sometimes past 5 a.m. when the cocks begin to crow. By 7 a.m., some people are still out, hanging along The Boulevard, where many events take place, and there’s food and drink galore to grab while chatting.

Overview: Members of the diaspora uplifted Cap-Haitien’s economy after traveling to it in August for the city’s anniversary celebrations.

