PORT-AU-PRINCE — For the first time in two years, two of the Colombian mercenaries jailed in Haiti in the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse made a court appearance Monday.

Naiser Franco Castañeda and Jhon Jairo Alegria Suarez, who have been held at the Haitian National Penitentiary, are the first two Colombians to come into the courtroom of Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire, the current investigating judge, to answer questions about the July 7, 2021 murder of the then-sitting president.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.