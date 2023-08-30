PORT-AU-PRINCE — Two days after the murder of his worshippers by the Canaan gang, Pastor Marcorel "Pasteur Marco" Zidor said in a lengthy radio interview that he would restart his ‘bwa kale’ march against the armed bandits if police agree to escort him and his followers. On Radio Méga Monday, Zidor also said those killed did not survive Saturday’s confrontation with the gang because they had lost faith.

"Today if the police decide to attack the gangs, I will be the first in front of the scene to follow them," Zidor said. "Dessalines had said life or death. Once possible, I am ready to repeat the same movement."

Overview: In the days following carnage in Canaan, Haiti, that left scores of people from a religious group dead, families are expressing their anger and calling for justice. Meanwhile, police are pointing the finger and the main person blamed, Pasteur Marco, says he’d do it again.

