Overview: ‘Mr. Creole,’ a food truck in Detroit, serves Haitian and other Caribbean food in the midwestern city.

DETROIT—The gleaming red “Mr. Creole,” a food truck owned by Edens Gaston, has become a regular sight in Detroit’s downtown plaza, festivals and other busy locations. In this midwestern city with a growing Haitian population, Gaston’s flavors transport many back home. They also appeal to the larger population of residents looking for a taste of the tropics.

All photos by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times.

Mr. Creole, a Haitian food truck, stands alongside other vehicles selling food in downtown Detroit as customers wait in line on July 20, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston talks to customers as they line up in front of the Haitian food truck to buy food on July 20, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens “Mr. Creole” Gaston prepares a dish inside his food truck while his cashier, Day Flower, takes customer orders during a public event in Belleville, Michigan, on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston cooks food in his food truck in Belleville, Michigan on July 28, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston, owner of “Mr. Creole” food truck, sits inside the vehicle while waiting for customers in downtown Detroit, Michigan, on August 4, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston, 42, watches TV while his mother Marie Carmel Gaston plays with her grandson Edens Junior, 6, at the family’s home in Brownstown, Michigan on August 5, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston’s pictures display on a table in the living room with his son Edens Junior 6, in Brownstown Michigan on August 5, 2023. Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Edens Gaston readies an order of oxtail for a customer in his food truck in Belleville, Michigan on July 28, 2023.Photo by Dieu-Nalio Chéry For The Haitian Times

This story is supported by the Ford Foundation.