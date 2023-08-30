‘Mr. Creole,’ a food truck in Detroit, serves Haitian and other Caribbean food in the midwestern city.
DETROIT—The gleaming red “Mr. Creole,” a food truck owned by Edens Gaston, has become a regular sight in Detroit’s downtown plaza, festivals and other busy locations. In this midwestern city with a growing Haitian population, Gaston’s flavors transport many back home. They also appeal to the larger population of residents looking for a taste of the tropics.
All photos by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times.
Dieu-Nalio Chery is a fellow at City Of Asylum/Detroit. He is a freelance photojournalist based in Michigan working for The New York Times, Reuters, Washington Post, The Haitian Times, and The Associated Press. He has won numerous awards including the Robert Capa Gold Medal 2019 & 2020 Pulitzer finalist