Four of many Haitians whose lives have been impacted by the Humanitarian Parole Program. From left top, Pierre Andre, Elira Antoine and Yrenna Rousseau and Andre's newborn son. (Graphic representations courtesy of Rejy Roc for The Haitian Times)

When the United States rolled out the humanitarian parole process for Haitians last January, one man, “Bobo,” received approval to travel to Boston within a week. Now, the 29-year-old works for Amazon.

Meanwhile, in Port-au-Prince, another participant sponsored in “the Biden program” – as Haitians call it – now puts his energies into raising chickens for his livelihood, instead of pursuing a life for his family in the U.S.

Overview:

About 1.5 million people applied for the I-134A humanitarian parole “Biden program.” It’s slow, but working.

J.O. Haselhoef is the author of “Give & Take: Doing Our Damnedest NOT to be Another Charity in Haiti.” She co-founded "Yonn Ede Lot" (One Helping Another), a nonprofit that partnered with volunteer groups in La Montagne ("Lamontay"), Haiti from 2007-2013. She is a 2022 Fellow for the Columbia School of Journalism's Age Boom Academy. She writes and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.