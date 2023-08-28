Haiti’s under-17 (U-17) women’s soccer team overpowered Barbados 12-0 in its first game in the qualification stages of the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup at San Cristóbal Pan American Stadium in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

“Those ladies put the ball in the net,” Estephania Estime, a fan in Delmas, commented on the Haitian Football Federation’s Facebook post announcing the final socre. “Bravo.”

Overview: Haiti’s under-17 women’s soccer team cruised past Barbados 12-0 in the World Cup qualifiers.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.