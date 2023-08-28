Haiti women's soccer,
Haiti under-17 women’s soccer team players celebrate one of their goals in a 12-0 victory over Barbados in the Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship on Aug. 27, 2023 at San Cristóbal Pan American Stadium in the Dominican Republic. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Haiti’s under-17 (U-17) women’s soccer team overpowered Barbados 12-0 in its first game in the qualification stages of the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup at San Cristóbal Pan American Stadium in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

“Those ladies put the ball in the net,” Estephania Estime, a fan in Delmas, commented on the Haitian Football Federation’s Facebook post announcing the final socre. “Bravo.”

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.