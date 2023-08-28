PORT-AU-PRINCE—Since Aug. 5, residents of Carrefour-Feuilles have been under attack by armed individuals whom authorities say are members of a gang led by Renel “Ti Lapli” Destina based in Grand Ravine, about 2 miles away. Human rights organizations say the repeated assaults aim to conquer more territories to continue the acts of kidnapping-for-ransom.

Authorities have not provided any official report of the casualties, but preliminary reports from human rights groups put the number dead at 54, hundreds injured and more than 10,000 residents displaced since August.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.