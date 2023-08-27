PORT-AU-PRINCE — A demonstration march organized by a prominent evangelical pastor has left at least 20 worshippers killed, several injured and others being held captive by the very gang the religious group had sought to chase from their neighborhood, according to the social media reports.

Authorities in Haiti have not confirmed the reported deaths from the Saturday Aug. 26 demonstration, but the news is spreading on social media.

Overview: An evangelical church’s ‘bwa kale’ confrontation in Canaan, Haiti turned deadly when armed bandits opened fire over the weekend.

