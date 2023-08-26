Marie Exilia Généus, a survivor of the Grand Ravine gang attacks on Carrefour-Feuilles whose husband was shot dead, recounts what happened from the Gymnasium Vincent in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Photo by Saphira Jeanne Orcel for The Haitian Times





























PORT-AU-PRINCE — On the yard at Gymnasium Vincent – where youngsters usually play basketball, volleyball and futsal – about 20 tents sat under the blazing sun on Thursday. Around the tents, small children played and ran about. A mom breastfed her baby.

Every now and then, a stomach-turning stench emanated from the makeshift commode as people relieved themselves.

Overview: Refugees from Carrefour-Feuilles say they hope the authorities will help them in the camps, where they are living in inhumane conditions after fleeing from gangs.

