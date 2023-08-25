From a Gracie Mansion soirée in Manhattan to a film festival in Brooklyn, Haiti’s history and culture was splashed across New York City over the last week.
By Tequila Minsky
NEW YORK—All summer, the city has been awash in concerts, commemorations and other cultural fare celebrating Haiti. Here’s a look at a few events spotlighting Haiti and Haitians out and about in New York from just the past week.
On August 17, more than 500 Haitians, including elected officials and civic group representatives, gathered on the grounds of Gracie Mansion to celebrate Haitian heritage, hosted by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Two days later, over the August 19 & August 20 weekend, the first edition of the LittleHaitiBK Short Film Festival took place at Brooklyn College. Nine short films — 15- to 50-minute long — and two documentaries were screened to a mostly Haitian audience of cinephiles, filmmakers and Haitian culture. “Catching Spirits” by Director Vanessa Beletic won third prize, “Tifi” by Director Al’ikens Plancher won second; and “Ti Toya” by Director Michel Dessources Jr. took home the top prize.
On August 19, Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was the site of a Haitian day of culture featuring beauty products, children’s books, chocolates and a performance by Paul Beaubrun and the Zing Experience. “Kite Zo A” (Leave the Bone), a visual album of Haiti set to the music of Lakou Mizik, was screened, followed by a discussion with Director Kaveh Nabatian, band manager Zach Niles and drummer Sanba Kedyesou. Zing led a procession to a nearby restaurant for an after-party.
On August 20, Haitian drummers as well as keyboard, guitar and voice converged in a residential overgrown front yard called the Bee Sanctuary in central Brooklyn. Obliging neighbors for the most part don’t complain of the Vodou rock sounds of these occasional music jams.
On Wednesday, August 23, Haitian jazz ensemble KreyòlDjaz set up in the back of Zanmi Soho, a Haitian restaurant at 286 Spring Street, for a video taping of Ayiti Deploge. Led by percussionist Markus Schwartz, the taped program was to air on Haiti’s National Television (TNH) and YouTube.