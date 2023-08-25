Overview: From a Gracie Mansion soirée in Manhattan to a film festival in Brooklyn, Haiti’s history and culture was splashed across New York City over the last week.

By Tequila Minsky

NEW YORK—All summer, the city has been awash in concerts, commemorations and other cultural fare celebrating Haiti. Here’s a look at a few events spotlighting Haiti and Haitians out and about in New York from just the past week.

On August 17, more than 500 Haitians, including elected officials and civic group representatives, gathered on the grounds of Gracie Mansion to celebrate Haitian heritage, hosted by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, flanked by the event planning committee, waves the Haitian flag to deliver remarks during the Haitian heritage celebration held at Gracie Mansion on August 17, 2023. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Dressed in the Haitian flag bicolore, a guest smiles for the camera during the Haitian Heritage celebration held at Gracie Mansion on August 17. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Attendees of the Haitian Heritage celebration under the tent set up on the grounds at Gracie Mansion on August 17, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (second from left) presented citations to four Haitians – including konpa artist Alan Cavé (center) – during the Haitian Heritage celebration at Gracie Mansion on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Dr. Marie Lily Cerat, executive director of the Haitian Studies Institute, with a citation acknowledging her contributions to Haitian heritage during the celebration at Gracie Mansion on August 17, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Two days later, over the August 19 & August 20 weekend, the first edition of the LittleHaitiBK Short Film Festival took place at Brooklyn College. Nine short films — 15- to 50-minute long — and two documentaries were screened to a mostly Haitian audience of cinephiles, filmmakers and Haitian culture. “Catching Spirits” by Director Vanessa Beletic won third prize, “Tifi” by Director Al’ikens Plancher won second; and “Ti Toya” by Director Michel Dessources Jr. took home the top prize.

At the LittleHaitiBK Short Film Festival at Brooklyn College on August 20, Michel Dessources Jr. finds out his film “TiToya,” shot in Leogane costing $1,000, won the first place prize of $10,000. The film is based on a story his grandmother told him. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Carmine Couloute, professor at Queens College, coordinated the LittleHaitiBK Short Film Festival 2023. Here she converses with an engaged audience following a screening of one of the films. Brooklyn College, August 19. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Gerard Cadet of LittleHaitiBK speaks about how this is just the beginning of support for Haitian film and other cultural projects to come from Little Haiti Brooklyn as the organization’s Director Jackson Rockingster looks on. The LHBK Short Film Festival awarded cash prizes to the top three films to encourage emerging filmmakers. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Ivie Bien-Amie (far right) moderates a panel featuring (l-r) Director Michel Dessources Jr., Producer Liliane “Lu” Childs and Director Rulx Noel following their film screenings at the LittleHaitiBK Short Film Festival on August 20 at Brooklyn College. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

On August 19, Brower Park in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was the site of a Haitian day of culture featuring beauty products, children’s books, chocolates and a performance by Paul Beaubrun and the Zing Experience. “Kite Zo A” (Leave the Bone), a visual album of Haiti set to the music of Lakou Mizik, was screened, followed by a discussion with Director Kaveh Nabatian, band manager Zach Niles and drummer Sanba Kedyesou. Zing led a procession to a nearby restaurant for an after-party.

A perfect late summer family event at Brower Park on August 19. Music and film to come presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange and Rooftop Films. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Designers Dayenne Danier (left) and Cynthia Karaha (right), two women devoted to promoting Haitian culture, at the Haiti day of culture on August 19 at Brower Park in Brooklyn. Presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange and Rooftop Films. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Haitian salts, oils and scrubs from Yoto and Claire. One of the many Haitian vendors at the Haiti Cultural Exchange Haitian day in Brower Park. August 19. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Chocolates from Haiti–Askanya. Vendors circle Brower Park on August 19 for the family fun event hosted by Haiti Cultural Exchange and Rooftop Films. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

On August 20, Haitian drummers as well as keyboard, guitar and voice converged in a residential overgrown front yard called the Bee Sanctuary in central Brooklyn. Obliging neighbors for the most part don’t complain of the Vodou rock sounds of these occasional music jams.

Alegba performs at the Bee Sanctuary on August 20. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

On Wednesday, August 23, Haitian jazz ensemble KreyòlDjaz set up in the back of Zanmi Soho, a Haitian restaurant at 286 Spring Street, for a video taping of Ayiti Deploge. Led by percussionist Markus Schwartz, the taped program was to air on Haiti’s National Television (TNH) and YouTube.

Wooly Saint-Louis Jean and songstress Mikaelle “Mika” Cartright at Ayiti Deploge taping at Zanmi Soho in Manhattan on August 23, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

KreyòlDjaz—Paul Austerlitz, flute; Wooly Saint-Louis Jean, Mikaelle “Mika” Cartright, Bobby Ramond, Markus Schwartz—perform for a taping of Ayiti Deploge at Zanmi Soho in Manhattan on August 23, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

Wesly Simon, chef/owner of Zanmi Soho, sits in for an impromptu jam session with Wooly Saint-Louis Jean on guitar and Bobby Ramond on bass on August 23, 2023. Photo by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.