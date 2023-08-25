Mrs. Jeanne Saint-Laurent, a centenarian who helped many newcomers navigate life in America, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Born Jeanne Saint-Hubert on April 15, 1923, to Leridon Saint-Hubert and Alice Louis-Jean in Port-au-Prince, Mrs. Saint-Laurent married Raymond Saint-Laurent on January 2, 1945. She had four children – Dounia, who passed away in June 1980, Marlene, Mario, and Raymond Jr. In 1960, she moved to New York with her two daughters to join her husband, who had fled Haiti in 1957 because of political pressure. Her love for her family was immeasurable.

Mrs. Saint-Laurent’s home was the Ellis Island of every family member or anyone who needed help in knowing the subway system, obtaining their Social Security cards, or a job. She loved her music but her real passion was sewing. She was an excellent seamstress who enjoyed the satisfaction of taking a piece of cloth and manufacturing beautiful dresses.

After retirement in 1990, the couple relocated to Florida. After her husband’s passing in December 1998, Mrs. Saint-Laurent began battling Alzheimer’s disease. She took her last breath on August 19 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. She is survived by:

Her daughter Marlene Saint-Laurent Agnant and her family

Her sons, Mario Saint-Laurent and his family, and Raymond Saint-Laurent Jr. and his family

Her grandchildren Sergino, Marlon, Marisa, Tanishka, Nelvin Jr., Colbert, Cory, Charnelle, Carlie, and Raymond Justin (RJ)

Her great grandchildren Maya, India, Thierry, Gabrielle, Nicole Sara, Tristan Xavier, Gianna Dounia, Elisa, Mathew, Marquis, Michael, Myle, Navi, Marcel Andre, Romain Mario

Her brother-in-law Fritz Saint-Laurent

Her sisters-in-law Vilia Saint-Laurent (born Auguste), Marie Rose Saint-Laurent Joseph, Paulette Saint-Laurent Bourcicaut

Her niece Ermite Jeannot (born Saint-Hubert)

Her cousins Laumone Jordani Noel, Emma Jordani Auguste, Anette and Roger Jordani, Lucienne Saint-Lot born Mauze, Milry Mauze, Reverend Monseigneur Eustache Saint-Hubert, Julien Saint-Hubert, Andrea Saint-Hubert, Lea Francillon (born Vieux), Rulx Vieux, Fritznaire Vieux, Lucky Vieux

Our sincere condolences to the Saint-Laurent, Saint-Hubert, Agnant, Beaucejour, Noel, Jordani, Saint-Lot, Mauze, Francillon, Preçois, Monuma, Jeannot, Forde, Babatunde, Vieux, and all who are affected by the loss.

The funeral service will be held on:

Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1pm

Queen of Heaven Earth

1500 North State Road

North Lauderdale, Florida

Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery behind the church following the service.