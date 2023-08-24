Two major internet service providers in Haiti, Digicel and Access Haiti, are grappling with severe disruptions after gangs sabotaged the companies’ fiber optic lines and other critical equipment. Service technicians meanwhile, the businesses say, are unable to travel safely to make repairs.

Both Digicel and Access Haiti have released public statements addressing the acts of vandalism and sabotage. On Aug. 22, Digicel said, a fiber optic cable was deliberately severed in the Martissant area. Access Haiti issued a note on Aug. 23 saying sabotage of its equipment occurred along the National Road #1 and the Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, causing extensive service disruptions.

Overview: Digicel and Access Haiti say repair technicians can’t get to equipment

