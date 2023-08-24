Overview: Melchie Dumornay made the list of the best performers from the North, Central America and the Caribbean region in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, where Nerilia Mondesir came in third for the most dribbles and Kerly Theus in tenth place for most saves.

CAP-HAITIEN — Although Haiti did not win a game nor score one goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, three of its players accomplished significant individual accolades.

Les Grenadières’ star player Melchie “Corventina ” Dumornay made the Concacaf Best XI, a list of the best players in each position from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, captain Nerilia Mondesir ranked third for most successful dribbles, sweeping past her opponents six times. Goalkeeper Kerly Theus racked up the 10th most saves in the competition, blocking 13 shots in three games.

Concacaf released its Best XI on Aug. 21 and Dumornay, 20, made the list as a forward even though her primary position is central midfield.

“The wonder kid player everyone was talking about,” Concacaf writes about Dumornay. “Dumornay was the biggest difference-maker for Haiti, stepping up every chance she had in front of goal and keeping opposing defenders on their toes.”

Dumornay’s most dazzling performance in the World Cup was in Haiti’s opener versus England. The Mirebalais native dominated the midfield, delivering key passes to her teammates and she had one shot blocked.

As for Mondesir, 24, she completed the third most successful dribbles even though she only played in three games since Haiti did not make it to the knockout stages. As a child, Mondesir polished her dribbling skills by kicking oranges and grapefruits when she did not find a soccer ball in her northern village, Quartier-Morin, townspeople have said.

Mondesir is one of five players who completed six dribbles. Spaniard Salma Paralluelo won the award for the most dribbles completed with 10 in seven games.