Bwa kale protesters carrying a banner that reads 'Nou se moun fòk nou viv tankou moun,' which translates to 'We are people we have to live like people' during a demonstration on Oct. 17, 2022 in Port-au-Prince. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Ministry of Justice and Public Security asked the public to support the police in their operations against gangs and to resist if groups of bandits attack their areas.

"Victory against organized crime and organized crime can only be [the end result] for the public and its police force," Justice Minister Emmelie Prophet Milcé said in the note released Tuesday. "The MJSP asks the public to support the police officers in the field by providing information on the configuration of the neighborhoods that can enable them [police] to make the best decisions and develop the best strategies."

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.