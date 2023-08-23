PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Ministry of Justice and Public Security asked the public to support the police in their operations against gangs and to resist if groups of bandits attack their areas.

"Victory against organized crime and organized crime can only be [the end result] for the public and its police force," Justice Minister Emmelie Prophet Milcé said in the note released Tuesday. "The MJSP asks the public to support the police officers in the field by providing information on the configuration of the neighborhoods that can enable them [police] to make the best decisions and develop the best strategies."

