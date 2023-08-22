NEW YORK—Haiti’s disaster response and recovery agency has issued a public warning urging citizens to be extra vigilant as Tropical Storm Franklin is forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday evening. Authorities say the storm, which formed in the Caribbean and will likely turn into a hurricane, may cause loss of life.

Tropical Storm Franklin could bring “significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding” across the island of Hispaniola Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) based in Florida. Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within days and bring heavy rainfall to Hispaniola, the island that houses Haiti to the west and the Dominican Republic in the east, and to Puerto Rico.

