PORT-AU-PRINCE — The United Nations Secretary-General insisted this week that Haiti must have a "robust force" with military means to neutralize and disarm terror gangs in the violence-plagued area.

In a detailed letter to the UN Security Council dated Monday, the force is one of two options the Secretary General proposed to provide logistical support to the multinational force and the national police. The other other option is maintaining the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Overview: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says any anti-gang operation to restore security in Haiti requires deployment of a robust multinational force.

