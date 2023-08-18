CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s most renowned gang leader vowed to fight against the multinational force expected to arrive in Haiti if its members rape, attack Haitians and, as a previous United Nations mission did, cause another cholera outbreak. However, Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier said, if the international force helps make Haiti safer, he will applaud it.

“We have Dessalines’ blood in our veins,” Cherizier, leader of the Force Revolutionary G9 Family and Allies gang, said during a press conference Wednesday. “Us Haitians will stand up and fight against them until our last drop of blood.

