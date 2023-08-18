In Haiti, Carrefour-Feuilles residents seek refuge at the local high school after gang members attacked their village in August.
CARREFOUR-FEUILLES, Haiti — Several hundreds of residents from Carrefour-Feuilles, a village 10 miles from Port-au-Prince, fled after armed individuals believed to be members of the Gran Ravin gang broke into their homes, killed some of them and set their houses on fire on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Residents fled to Carrefour-Feuilles High School and in front of Radio Caraïbes, a local radio station. They sought help from the police but in vain. So on Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators from the village stood in front of the Armed Forces of Haiti (FADH) headquarters to beg the Haitian army to rescue them.
Here are some pictures of some of the refugees at Carrefour-Feuilles High School. All photos were taken by Juhakenson Blaise.
