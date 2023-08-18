Overview: In Haiti, Carrefour-Feuilles residents seek refuge at the local high school after gang members attacked their village in August.

CARREFOUR-FEUILLES, Haiti — Several hundreds of residents from Carrefour-Feuilles, a village 10 miles from Port-au-Prince, fled after armed individuals believed to be members of the Gran Ravin gang broke into their homes, killed some of them and set their houses on fire on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

Residents fled to Carrefour-Feuilles High School and in front of Radio Caraïbes, a local radio station. They sought help from the police but in vain. So on Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators from the village stood in front of the Armed Forces of Haiti (FADH) headquarters to beg the Haitian army to rescue them.

Here are some pictures of some of the refugees at Carrefour-Feuilles High School. All photos were taken by Juhakenson Blaise.

Mattress, bag of clothes, gallons of water are among the things residents of Carrefour-Feuilles grabbed as they fled the attacks of the Grand Ravine gang. They take refuge in the Carrefour high school. Photo of Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

Residents, fleeing the attack of the Grand Ravine gang, have found refuge in the Carrefour-Feuilles high school building since Sunday, August 13, 2023. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

A little girl stands at the Carrefour-Feuilles high school after fleeing her home due to a gang attack. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

Refugees at Carrefour-Feuilles High School’s basketball court. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

A man speaks after he had to flee his home in Carrefour-Feuilles. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times

A boy looks inside Carrefour-Feuilles High School. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/ The Haitian Times