PORT-AU-PRINCE — Residents of Carrefour-Feuilles, cornered by ongoing gang attacks launched two weeks ago, turned to the Armed Forces of Haiti (FADH) after numerous SOS messages sent to police have either gone unanswered or failed to rid them of the ruthless bandits.

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators from Carrefour-Feuilles stood in front of the FADH headquarters in nearby Champ-de-Mars to ask the Haitian soldiers to intervene. The ask of FADH, a vestige of Haiti’s once-feared dictatorial regimes, underscores the desperation of residents under siege since Aug. 5. That’s when gangs controlled by kingpin Renel "Tilapli" Destina first struck, sending families fleeing.

