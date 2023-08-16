CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — From a mass dedicated to Virgin Mary in the morning to athletic games in the evening, Cap-Haitien held an electrifying 353rd anniversary on Tuesday.

Cap-Haitien’s anniversary is the same date as the celebration of the Assumption of Mary, the city’s patron saint who is celebrated during fèt chanpèt, so in the morning, thousands of residents attended a mass to make demandes of her inside a packed Cathédrale Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption de Cap-Haïtien.

Overview: Images of Cap-Haitien on its 353rd anniversary.

