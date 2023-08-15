CARREFOUR FEUILLES, Haiti — Several hundred residents fled their homes this weekend after enduring a barrage of heavy gunfire for two consecutive days by neighborhood gangs, local media reported.

On August 13 and 14, armed individuals believed to be members of the Gran Ravin gang launched an assault overnight, resulting in the deaths of ordinary residents and numerous homes left uninhabitable after being set on fire. Many townspeople refuge in front of local Radio Caraïbes and the Lycée de Carrefour-Feuilles.

