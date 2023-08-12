CAP-HAITIEN — Excavation vehicles were picking up piles of trash from the side of the road, stages were being erected on The Boulevard and Place d’Armes, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame du Cap-Haïtien was getting a fresh coat of paint and nearby fences welded. The entire weekend, Haiti’s northern capital is in full force to prepare for its 353rd anniversary on August 15.

Claude Aristil, an entrepreneur, is looking forward to the Zafem and Orchestre Tropicana d'Haiti concerts, and fèt chanpèt in Notre-Dame.

Overview: Images of preparations for the annual anniversary of Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

