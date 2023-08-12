Cathédrale Notre-Dame,
Two workers spot a painter as he applies white coat on the outside of Cathédrale Notre-Dame du Cap-Haïtien. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Excavation vehicles were picking up piles of trash from the side of the road, stages were being erected on The Boulevard and Place d’Armes, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame du Cap-Haïtien was getting a fresh coat of paint and nearby fences welded. The entire weekend, Haiti’s northern capital is in full force to prepare for its 353rd anniversary on August 15.

Claude Aristil, an entrepreneur, is looking forward to the Zafem and Orchestre Tropicana d'Haiti concerts, and fèt chanpèt in Notre-Dame.

Overview:

Images of preparations for the annual anniversary of Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.