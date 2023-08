PORT-AU-PRINCE — Prominent Haitians were among mourners who gathered Thursday to pay tribute to Liliane Pierre-Paul in a series of events honoring the journalist ahead of her funeral Saturday.

Pierre-Paul died from a heart attack on July 31 at age 70.

