CAP-HAITIEN — Five days before Cap-Haitien’s anniversary, Haiti’s Sailing Cup held the closing ceremony of its ninth edition on Aug. 11 at Fort Saint-Joseph, drawing hundreds of attendees.
Haiti’s Sailing Cup, a boat racing competition, started in June and will end on Aug. 14 before the city’s anniversary as per usual. About 25 teams took part in Haiti’s Sailing Cup, which also featured swimming races, a singing contest and more.
Overview:
Images of Haiti’s Sailing Cup’s closing ceremony at Fort Saint-Joseph.
Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.
Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.
Web developer with a passion for technology. With a degree in computer science and business management from the École Supérieure d'Infotronique d'Haïti, he is a webmaster and writer for The Haitian Times, where he uses his development and writing skills to create quality websites and content.