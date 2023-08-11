CAP-HAITIEN — Five days before Cap-Haitien’s anniversary, Haiti’s Sailing Cup held the closing ceremony of its ninth edition on Aug. 11 at Fort Saint-Joseph, drawing hundreds of attendees.

Haiti’s Sailing Cup, a boat racing competition, started in June and will end on Aug. 14 before the city’s anniversary as per usual. About 25 teams took part in Haiti’s Sailing Cup, which also featured swimming races, a singing contest and more.

Overview: Images of Haiti’s Sailing Cup’s closing ceremony at Fort Saint-Joseph.

