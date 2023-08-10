FORT LIBERTÉ, Haiti — Fédéric Théodule gazed down from atop a wall at Fort Dauphin, examining it before walking down. Théodule, a National Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN) employee, then slowly stepped on top of the wall and started walking on it. The tape measure Théodule held stretched behind him as he walked.

“Be careful,” said Neat Achille, ISPAN’s northern region's director.

Overview: National Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN) preservationists went to Fort Dauphin to do pre-works before the start of the renovation.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.