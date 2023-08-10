for dauphin,
Small houses made of cardboards inside a room at Fort Dauphin, a fort in Fort Liberte, a northeastern commune in Haiti. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

FORT LIBERTÉ, Haiti — Neat Achille, the director of Haiti’s National Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN) in the northern region, was driving up a steep mountain near Cap-Haitien last year to find boulders for a fort renovation when his pickup truck suddenly began rolling back.

Achille stepped on the brake pedal and pulled the handbrake, but the car, a stick shift, kept sliding backward. He could not jump out of the car from the driver's seat because that side was a cliff. So, Achille crawled to the passenger's seat, opened the door and jumped out. 

Overview:

Haiti is hoping to restore more landmarks in the northern region to give tourists more options to visit.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.